Vattenfall awards Van Oord 4-year O&M framework contract (Credit: Vattenfall)

Van Oord has been awarded a 4-year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) contract by Vattenfall. Working through its MPI Offshore organisation, Van Oord will provide jack-up and associated lifting services for main component exchanges across Vattenfall’s portfolio of offshore wind farms. The contract includes planned and unplanned maintenance campaigns for approximately 600 Vattenfall wind turbine generators (WTGs). The parties both have the option of extending the contract for another year.

Catrin Jung, Head of Offshore Wind Vattenfall said: ‘Van Oord is a trusted partner that can help us improve our O&M activities even further. Guaranteed availability of jack-ups for main component exchanges will ensure faster response times and ultimately reduce downtime and lost revenue. We look forward to extending our relationship and will continue working together to achieve Vattenfall’s ambition of making fossil-free living possible within one generation.’

Source: Company Press Release