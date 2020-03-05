High voltage engineering specialist EDS HV Group (EDS) has been awarded a 3-year O&M contract

Vattenfall awards 3 year Operations and Maintenance contract to UK company EDS HV. (Credit: Vattenfall)

The scope of the contract will see EDS provide substation management services for Vattenfall’s European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC). This will include inspections and maintenance of the primary electrical assets and secondary auxiliary systems at Blackdog 132kV/66kV Substation.

Over the years EDS has provided O&M services across Vattenfall’s entire portfolio of UK offshore and onshore wind farms, as well as providing services to Vattenfall sites across mainland Europe.

Kevin Jones, Head of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre said:

“We are pleased to be awarding this contract to a UK company. The development of the supply chain is a crucial factor in the UK’s renewable success story and the result of co-ordinated action by the offshore wind sector. Vattenfall remains committed to playing its part in delivering the ambition of the Offshore Wind Sector Deal.”

Ryan Murphy, Head of Operations at EDS said:

“This contract award builds upon an already excellent relationship that EDS has with Vattenfall and we look forward to continuing to provide the service levels that they have come to expect. We have recently re-organised the Operations and Maintenance department and recruited an additional 3 staff to provide even greater efficiency for our clients. The award of this contract has most certainly contributed to our continued growth. ”

The contract comes as EDS continues to go from strength to strength, continuously proving that they are the best suited to help clients maximise generation and reduce costs.”

Located off Aberdeen Bay, the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) has 11 8.8 MW MHI Vestas turbines with a total generating capacity of 96.8MW, each rotation generating enough energy to power a home for 24 hours. The turbines are some of the most powerful in the world. It is also one of the first offshore wind farms in the world which features an offshore 66kV high voltage network.

Source: Company Press Release