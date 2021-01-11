The collaboration means finding business solutions to reduce the need for fossil fuels in the mining operations

Vattenfall and Kaunis Iron in a new partnership concerning electrified fossil-free mining operations. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Vattenfall AB and Kaunis Iron AB have signed a letter of intent to develop fossil-free and electrified mining operations at the iron ore mine in Pajala.

The collaboration means finding business solutions to reduce the need for fossil fuels in the mining operations. Here, future wind power projects such as Käymävaara and Selkävaara can play an important role.

“We have high ambitions when it comes to not merely meeting the requirements already in place for sustainability. We have expressed our vision that we will supply the world’s most sustainable iron ore. This is an important step in achieving that goal,” says Klas Dagertun, CEO, Kaunis Iron.

“It is very positive that we are now joining forces with Kaunis Iron to take a step towards increased electrification in order to phase out fossil fuels, which is a necessary step in our joint work on the greatest challenge of our time. Fossil-free solutions have a natural place in future society and basic industry,” says Anna Borg, President and CEO of Vattenfall.

Vattenfall and Kaunis Iron also want to develop solutions for the electrification of rock and passenger transports in the mine and other parts of the plant in the mining area wherever possible. An investigation is already underway into fossil-free transport solutions between the mine in Kaunisvaara and the transshipment terminal in Pitkäjärvi.

“The Swedish mining industry is facing major changes to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and develop climate-efficient and responsible mining operations. This is a prerequisite for the transition to a sustainable society, and contributing to a local development with a minimal climate impact. Kaunis Iron wants to take active responsibility for this development, and that is why this collaboration with Vattenfall is very important,” says Klas Dagertun, CEO, Kaunis Iron.

Source: Company Press Release