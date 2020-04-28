Vattenfall will build the wind project and will also manage the asset on behalf of Greencoat for a minimum of 10 years

Greencoat UK Wind will acquire the wind farm following its completion. (Credit: Pixabay/Markus Distelrath)

Swedish power company Vattenfall has taken a final investment decision to build 240MW South Kyle wind farm in Scotland.

The company has also entered into an agreement with renewable infrastructure fund for the project.

Under the partnership, Greencoat UK Wind will acquire the wind farm following its completion.

Located 5km to the east of Dalmellington, within both East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway, the wind project will be equipped with 50 wind turbines.

As part of the partnership, Vattenfall will build the wind project and will also manage the asset on behalf of Greencoat for a minimum of 10 years.

In addition, it will also acquire the power generated by the wind farm for a period of 15 years.

The South Kyle wind farm will offset 300,000 tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions per year

Vattenfall CEO Magnus Hall said: “The planned construction of the South Kyle Wind Farm shows our commitment to the United Kingdom and its transition to climate neutrality as well as delivering on Vattenfall’s goal to enable fossil free living within one generation.”

Once operational in first quarter of 2023, the wind farm will generate enough electricity to supply power to about 170,000 UK homes while offsetting 300,000 tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions per year.

Vattenfall Business Area Wind senior vice president and head Gunnar Groebler said: “The transition towards a fossil free future is in full swing and requires large investments in renewable energy.

“Therefore, we are delighted to be partnering with Greencoat UK Wind and realise the South Kyle Wind Farm. South Kyle will significantly contribute to the renewable energy production in Scotland.”

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the company intends to commence the construction work on the wind farm once it is appropriate to do so and a timeline for construction is yet to be confirmed.

