Australian technology company Vast Solar is reportedly planning to develop 50MW solar project in Mount Isa, North West Queensland in Australia.

Estimated to cost A$600m ($419.9m), the project would integrate solar PV system, a large-scale battery, and gas engines featuring solar-thermal power technology.

Vast Solar CEO Craig Wood was reported by ABC News as saying that the project will have the capacity to produce 85% clean energy at a significantly lower cost.

Project work scheduled to start in mid-2021

Construction on the project is planned to commence in mid-2021. It is expected to create hundreds of jobs during a two-year construction phase.

Wood added: “If we get the green light to progress, we will be a long-term partner of Mount Isa and the surrounding area, creating jobs and tangible benefits that will last for the lifetime of the plant.”

Commenting on the move, Mount Isa mayor Danielle Slade said: “Our local industries are crying out for affordable electricity and, coupled with the CopperString 2.0 project, this solar initiative will help to make that happen.”

Last year, the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) announced A$24.2m (16.63m) funding to Alinta Energy to build a solar and gas hybrid project in the Pilbara region.

The electricity generated from the project will power the Fortescue Metals Group’s (Fortescue) Chichester mining hub.

The project will also connect the Chichester Hub’s mines and Roy Hill ore mining project with Alinta’s existing 145MW gas-fired Newman Power Station and its 35MW / 11 MWh battery storage system.