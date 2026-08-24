Van Oord used its specialist installation vessels the Aeolus and Svanen for monopile installation. Credit: Van Oord.

Marine contracting company Van Oord has completed the installation of all 111 monopiles for the 1.5GW Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland.

This phase, which involved placing 107 foundations for wind turbines and four for offshore substations, concluded safely and within the planned timeline.

Baltica 2 is located roughly 40km off the coast of Poland and is being developed by a PGE and Ørsted joint venture.

Once operational, the site is expected to supply renewable energy to around 2.5 million Polish homes.

The scheme is intended to bolster Poland’s energy security and support the nation’s transition away from fossil fuels.

Van Oord served as the main contractor for the transport and installation of foundations and scour protection for the project.

The company used its specialist Aeolus and Svanen installation vessels, which enabled parallel offshore activities and helped maintain project efficiency.

The monopiles are up to 100m long, weigh approximately 1,900t and have diameters ranging between 7.5m and 10.5m.

The timeline for the project was maintained through detailed pre-construction planning and scenario analysis, drawing on Ørsted’s global experience in offshore wind and Van Oord’s operational expertise.

Project teams addressed challenges such as logistics, weather conditions, the availability of vessels and coordination between multiple contractors.

Van Oord Offshore Energy managing director Maurits den Broeder said: “Completing the monopile installation campaign for Baltica 2 safely and on schedule is an important milestone for the project and for Poland’s offshore wind ambitions.

“We are proud to have contributed our offshore wind expertise, specialist vessels and experienced project teams to this complex operation. Close collaboration with Ørsted was key to maintaining momentum and delivering this phase successfully.”

With monopile installation now finished, work continues on installing more than 400 secondary structures on the completed foundations, including anode cages, boat landings and platforms.

Further installations including substations, export cables and wind turbines are scheduled for completion in stages through 2027. Full commercial operation of Baltica 2 is expected by the end of that year.

Ørsted and PGE have started offshore construction activities at the Baltica 2 wind farm in Poland’s section of the Baltic Sea.

In April, Van Oord finished transporting and installing monopile foundations and transition pieces for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm.