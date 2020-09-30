The Puma Project II consists of the construction of two new paper machines, along with production of integrated pulp

Valmet TS will be supplied as part of the delivery by SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions. (Credit: Valmet)

Six Valmet Total Solids Measurements (Valmet TS) will be supplied as part of the delivery by SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions of water and wastewater treatment plants for Klabin’s Puma II project in Brazil. The Puma Project II consists of the construction of two new paper machines, along with production of integrated pulp, situated at the same industrial unit (Puma I Unit) that Klabin operates in the municipality of Ortigueira in the state of Paraná, in southern Brazil. The order was included in Valmet’s orders received of the second quarter 2020.

The SUEZ delivery, where the Valmet measurements will be installed, includes expansion of the water production plant from 141,600 cubic meters per day to 213,600 cubic meters per day and 50 percent increase in the treatment capacity of the industrial effluent treatment plant. Valmet TS provides the capability of mass flow-based controls to achieve substantial savings in polymer dosage, energy and transportation, as well as further advancing the environmental benefits.

Four in-line Valmet TS measurements will control primary, secondary, tertiary and homogenized primary sludge consistencies in the wastewater treatment plant. The fifth unit will be installed to control sludge consistency in the water treatment plant. The sixth unit will be installed to control tertiary sludge consistency in the wastewater treatment plant in Puma I.

The Valmet TS microwave measurement, now in its fourth generation, is designed specifically as the most reliable and accurate inline solids measurement for the range of 0-50 percent in wastewater applications. Two third generation Valmet TS measurements have already been in use since September 2019 at the wastewater treatment plant of the existing Puma pulp mill that started production in 2016. Delivery of the six new Valmet TS measurements will be towards the end of the year 2020.

