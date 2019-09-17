The new pilot facility in Sundsvall will further strengthen Valmet’s research and development capabilities in biomass conversion

Image: Valmet to invest in a new pilot facility at its Fiber Technology Center. Photo: courtesy of Valmet.

Valmet invests in a new pilot facility at its Fiber Technology Center in Sundsvall to strengthen the company’s research and development capabilities related to bioenergy, biofuels and biochemicals. The new pilot facility will start up in October 2020.

Valmet focuses in its R&D work on ensuring an advanced and competitive offering of its technologies and services, enhancing raw material and energy efficiency, and promoting the use of renewable raw materials. In addition to the company’s traditional focus on pulp, paper and energy technologies, Valmet is putting increasing efforts to develop new biorefining processes for the efficient use of various biomass-based raw materials.

The new pilot facility in Sundsvall will further strengthen Valmet’s research and development capabilities in biomass conversion and enables pilot trials together with customers and partners.

A platform for future innovation

With the upcoming pilot facility in Sundsvall, Valmet can demonstrate state-of-the-art technology to customers and investors within the biorefinery business.

”Successful research and development work requires cooperation with customers and partners. This investment will strengthen Valmet’s continuing development within the biomass conversion field and our possibilities to contribute to the fossil fuel phase-out and decreased climate impact. The new pilot facility will be an important platform for future innovations,” says Mats Arnberg, Director, Biomass Conversion, Pulp and Energy business line, Valmet.

The investment comprises new pilot equipment called BioTracTM, which uses Valmet DNA control system. The equipment can be modified for various processes and used with various raw materials. It could potentially be operated 24/7.

Source: Company Press Release