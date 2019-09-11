Under the contract, Vallourec will deliver a full range of products, from standard API to high end premium OCTG for onshore and offshore oilfields, and also conventional to complex wells

Vallourec has bagged a contract worth $900m (£729m) from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the supply of tubing and casing over a period of five years.

The supply contract comes with a possible two-year extension, said the French tubular solutions provider.

Under the contract, the French company will supply a complete range of products, from standard API to high end premium OCTG for onshore and offshore oilfields, and also conventional to complex wells.

Apart from that, the French manufacturing company will supply a large variety of “from mill to rig” services as part of its new Vallourec.smart services offer.

Vallourec to start deliveries from second half of 2020

The company plans to supply the required tubing and casing from its mills in Europe, China, and South America with deliveries expected to commence from the second half of 2020.

The company said that the contract marks one of the largest awards received by it to supply to global markets. It also claimed that it showcases the group’s strategy and transformation, while underscoring the competitiveness of its new manufacturing routes and its products and services.

Vallourec Middle-East/Asia senior vice president Edouard Guinotte said: “We are delighted that ADNOC, the national oil company of Abu Dhabi and one of our key Group customers, has renewed its confidence to Vallourec by awarding this contract and enabling Vallourec to accompany ADNOC in its long term strategy. We will contribute to ADNOC’s In-Country Value Program.

“Our successful track records in Quality, Health & Safety, and Environment have been decisive. This contract is a new milestone in our longstanding relationship with ADNOC, to whom Vallourec will provide added value, with increased flexibility and technical expertise included within our new services and digital offer Vallourec.smart.”

In April 2019, the French tubular solutions provider won a contract from TechnipFMC in Brazil to supply nearly 12,000 tons of seamless steel rigid line pipe with outside diameters 8inch and 10inch for the pre-salt field Mero 1.

The pipe to be delivered by its subsidiary Vallourec Soluçoes Tubulares do Brasil will be used in the fabrication of the riser and flowline system for interlinking 13 wells to be installed in Mero 1, which is part of the Libra reservoir.