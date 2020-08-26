The grinding hub comprises three production lines that are capable of producing three million tonnes annually (Mtpa) of ore

Vale and NZP Group inaugurate Shulanghu Grinding Hub in China. (Credit: Vale.)

Brazilian iron ore miner Vale and Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group (NZP Group), a port related services provider, has inaugurated the Shulanghu grinding hub in China.

The hub is situated in the Shulanghu Ore Transfer Terminal, in Zhoushan City, Zhejiang Province and is Vale’s first grinding hub of in the country.

The grinding hub, which comprises three production lines that are capable of producing three million tonnes annually (Mtpa) of ore, is producing an innovative product, called GF88.

According to Vale, the new product is a high-grade ground iron ore fine which uses the company’s Carajas Fines (IOCJ) as raw material that provides an eco-friendly solution for pellet production.

It also supports Vale’s steelmaking clients by reducing their carbon footprint.

Vale Ferrous Minerals executive director Marcello Spinelli said: “Vale is enriching its product portfolio to better meet China’s increasing demand for quality, environmental performance and innovation in a new era.

“GF88 is a truly ‘green’ mineral product. It enjoys high iron content, low impurities and low loss-on-ignition characteristics.

“It also deploys a unique, innovative and environmental-friendly production process, which has no need for heating or water and generates no tailings.

“With the launching of GF88 in China, together with other high-quality iron ore products and blends, Vale will continue to contribute to China’s greener future.”

Vale and NZP Group collaborating since 2016

The company said that the new hub is the result of an extensive partnership between Vale and the NZP Group.

Since 2016, the two companies started collaborating on ore blending for the production of the Brazilian Blend Fines (BRBF).

Recently, Vale has received board approval to proceed further with the Serra Sul 120 iron ore mine expansion project, with an estimated multi-year investment of $1.5bn.