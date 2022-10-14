The initial phase of the project is anticipated to nearly double ore production at Copper Cliff Mine, adding about 10,000 tonnes of contained nickel per annum and 13,000 tonnes of copper per annum

Vale Canada opens phase I of $684m Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project. (Credit: Łukasz Klepaczewski from Pixabay)

Vale Canada has inaugurated the first phase of its C$945m ($684m) Copper Cliff Complex South Mine Project in Sudbury, Canada.

The company said more than 12km of tunnels were developed to combine the south and north shafts of Copper Cliff Mine, creating a new Copper Cliff Mine Complex.

The project employed 270 people and spanned more than five million people hours moving over 600,000 tonnes of rock.

Vale’s Base Metals business executive vice-president Deshnee Naidoo said: “This first phase of the Copper Cliff Mine Complex South Project enhances our supply of low-carbon nickel and other critical minerals and adds to the long-term sustainability of our Sudbury operations.

“The successful delivery of this project is a major accomplishment for Vale and great news for Sudbury and the Province of Ontario.”

The project involved the refurbishment of the south shaft, an expansion for underground ore and waste handling systems, surface loadout and facilities and the construction of new ventilation systems.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates our government’s commitment to safely extracting the province’s critical minerals and strengthening our homegrown supply chains.

“This mine will create hundreds of new jobs for our skilled workers and be a major boost for the economy of this region.

“We are thrilled that Vale is deepening its commitment to Ontario and can assure them that there is no better place for investment than right here in Sudbury.”

The first phase is anticipated to nearly double ore production at Copper Cliff Mine, adding about 10,000 tonnes of contained nickel per annum and 13,000 tonnes of copper per annum.

Ontario Minister of Mines George Pirie said: “Vale is investing $945 million in this expansion project that will increase Ontario’s supply of low-carbon critical minerals and provide jobs for over 250 people.

“This is great news for the entire region and another example of how Ontario is a leader in developing the critical minerals we need for innovative technologies like electric vehicles. Our government knows the sector’s best days are ahead and we will continue our strong support for the industry.”

Currently, feasibility studies are in progress for future development phases of the Copper Cliff Mine Complex.