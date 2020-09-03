The pumping plants will be built as part of the Navajo-Gallup Water Supply Project

Computer generated rendition of Tooh Haltsooi Pumping Plant (Pumping Plant #4) looking towards the northwest. (Credit: The Bureau of Reclamation)

The US Bureau of Reclamation (USBR) has awarded a $46m contract to Archer Western Construction to build two pumping plants in New Mexico.

As per the contract, Phoenix, Arizona-based Archer Western Construction will build the Tooh Haltsooi pumping plant near the community of Sheep Springs, New Mexico and the Bahastl’ah pumping plant near the communities of Twin Lakes and Coyote Canyon, New Mexico.

As per USBR, the contract will include the construction and installation of canned vertical turbine pumps and associated electrical and mechanical equipment, yard piping, and a water treatment building at the Tooh Haltsooi Pumping Plant site.

The pumping plants are part of the Navajo-Gallup water supply project.

The project is expected to provide long-term, reliable water for 43 chapters on the Navajo Reservation, the southwest area of the Jicarilla Apache Reservation and the City of Gallup, New Mexico, which is roughly the size of New Jersey.

The project will include nearly 482km of pipeline and two water treatment plants

After completion, the project will include about 300 miles (482.8km) of pipeline, two water treatment plants, 19 pumping plants and several water storage tanks.

Bureau of Reclamation commissioner Brenda Burman said: “Today, we take another step to provide clean, reliable water supplies to the Navajo Nation and the other project participants in rural communities.

“These pumping plants will help deliver water from the San Juan River to communities along the San Juan Lateral pipeline.”

The two plants are expected to transport water through the project pipeline from the San Juan River to Navajo communities and the City of Gallup.