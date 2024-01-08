LongPath's technology provides consistently precise continuous monitoring and measurement of methane emissions, a greenhouse gas that is up to 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide, in real-time

Illustration demonstrating how the LongPath Overwatch System covers large geographical areas with one central node, connected nodes create full page coverage for E&P Operators. (Credit: LongPath Technologies, Inc./ PRNewswire)

LongPath Technologies (LongPath) has secured a provisional approval for a loan guarantee of up to $189m from the US Department of Energy’s Loan Programs Office (LPO).

This significant financial support is intended to expedite the domestic production, assembly, and deployment of LongPath’s Active Emissions Overwatch System in crucial US oil and gas production regions, promoting a ‘Made in USA’ approach.

LongPath’s technology provides consistently precise continuous monitoring and measurement of methane emissions, a greenhouse gas that is up to 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide, in real-time. The loan will facilitate the expansion of LongPath’s methane detection and quantification technology, enabling the deployment of 1,000 large-area remote methane monitors across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, North Dakota, and New Mexico. This initiative is poised to revolutionize emissions detection, localisation, and quantification in the specified regions.

Conventional methane monitoring methods often depend on occasional flyovers and the use of optical gas imaging (OGI) cameras, which are notably less efficient and result in time lapses and reduced accuracy in detecting intermittent and super-emitter leaks. LongPath’s technology is specifically crafted to address these limitations, aiming to bridge the existing gaps. With the capability to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by around 90% when compared to current methods, and boasting detection levels 10 times greater and 2-3 times more accuracy than point sensors, LongPath’s Active Emissions Overwatch System is poised to redefine the benchmarks for methane monitoring and measurement.

In addition to its positive environmental effects, the LongPath Active Emissions Overwatch network project anticipates generating 35 construction jobs and 266 operations jobs at its peak. This aligns with the Department of Energy’s (DOE) dedication to fostering quality employment opportunities that adhere to robust labor standards, including the implementation of comprehensive Community Benefits Plans.

The technology was collaboratively developed with the University of Colorado and the National Institutes of Standards and Technology (NIST), receiving support from the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy (ARPA-E) MONITOR and subsequent SCALEUP programs. It was successfully commercialized in 2020.

LongPath CFO Sam Cummings said: “With our rigorously accurate, real-time methane monitoring system, we are not just theorising solutions, but actively implementing a scalable and effective approach to a pressing environmental challenge.

“This is Made-in-USA technology resonates with our nation’s commitment to both environmental stewardship and technological leadership. As we scale our network across key basins, we’re poised to set a new standard for emissions detection, localization, and quantification.”