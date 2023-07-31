The proposed CP2 LNG project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, involves developing a natural gas liquefaction export terminal with a capacity of 20 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA)

CP2 LNG project will support LNG exports to overseas markets by ocean-going vessels. (Credit: Martian-2008/ Wikipedia)

The US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued positive final environmental impact statement (FEIS) for Venture Global’s CP2 LNG project in Louisiana.

The step clears the way for a final vote by the commission, as Venture Global seeks to begin construction of the project later this year.

The planned CP2 LNG project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, involves developing a natural gas liquefaction export terminal with a capacity of 20 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA). The facility will support LNG exports to overseas markets by ocean-going vessels.

A pipeline system called CP Express will connect the CP2 LNG terminal to the existing natural gas pipeline grid in east Texas and southwest Louisiana.

In a statement, FERC said that the Commission has prepared the FEIS in compliance with the requirements of National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Council on Environmental Quality regulations for implementing NEPA (40 Code of Federal Regul6ations [CFR], 1500-1508), and the FERC regulations implementing NEPA (18 CFR 380).

The FERC concluded that the proposed project would have some adverse environmental impacts. However, most of them would be less-than-significant following the implementation of commission-recommended mitigation measures.

Venture Global LNG CEO Mike Sabel said: “Venture Global thanks the Commission as well as the other cooperating NEPA agencies, including US. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Energy, Coast Guard, PHMSA and the National Marine Fisheries Service, for their hard work to complete the FEIS for CP2 LNG.

“This is a major regulatory milestone for the project that puts us on track for a Commission vote and the commencement of construction later this year.

“CP2 continues to have robust commercial and financial momentum with approximately half of the project already sold out. This export facility will be vital to supporting long-term energy security and emissions reductions in both Europe and Asia for many years to come.”