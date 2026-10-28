The EPA’s proposal addresses emissions requirements for US oil and natural gas wells. Credit: creativetan/Shutterstock.com.

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has proposed changes to Clean Air Act (CAA) oil and gas emissions rules, including provisions for marginal wells and associated gas flaring.

The announcement was made in Lubbock, Texas by US President Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

The proposed rule changes are presented as alternatives to standards set during the Biden administration, which were finalised in 2024.

The revised proposal is expected to deliver $45bn in total cost savings for consumers and businesses.

The EPA said the changes could result in an increase of around 210 million barrels of oil (mboe) and 1.41 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas.

The regulator stated that the proposals respond to concerns that the 2024 rules, estimated to cost $18bn, imposed excessive burdens, particularly on operators of marginal wells. These wells account for around four out of five producing wells in the US.

Zeldin said: “Behind every barrel of oil and every cubic foot of natural gas produced in the US are millions of workers, businesses, and the heartbeat of this nation’s economy. The Biden EPA destructively targeted all this. President Trump promised to end the war on oil and natural gas, and I vowed to do my part, while protecting our environment.

“We have listened to Americans’ concerns and are taking our biggest step yet to fix it. When owners and operators can produce, America benefits with lower prices. That is common sense, and it’s what we’re delivering with this proposal.”

The EPA is presenting two alternative approaches for classifying well sites to ensure that regulations are suited to the varying characteristics of wells.

One approach would group wells based on whether they are marginal or non-marginal producers, while the other would differentiate wells by whether they are extracting conventional or unconventional resources.

The agency is also proposing to rescind its “super emitter” monitoring programme, citing legal concerns and stating that existing practices provide sufficient information to address major emission incidents.

Other proposed changes include distinguishing between design and operational requirements for covers and vent systems to allow repairs.

The EPA also aims to revise flaring regulations by restoring the use of 95% efficient control devices and to introduce technical changes for monitoring emissions from control systems.

Administrator Zeldin first indicated plans to reconsider the 2024 standards in March 2025. Subsequent actions included extending compliance deadlines and revising rules surrounding flaring and emissions reporting during 2025 and 2026.

The EPA stated that it is seeking input from states and operators as it continues the rulemaking process.