The AECOM-led joint venture would manage retrieval and treatment of radioactive tank waste safely and efficiently to protect the Hanford Site

Image: Nuclear reactors line the riverbank at the Hanford Site along the Columbia River in January 1960. Photo courtesy of United States Department of Energy/Wikipedia.org.

AECOM, an integrated infrastructure firm, announced that the US Department of Energy (DOE) through its Office of River Protection in Richland, Wash has extended the current tank operations contract with AECOM-led Washington River Protection Solutions for the Hanford Site.

The extended contract, with an estimated value of approximately $725m (£600m), is extended for up to 12 months, from October 2019 to September 2020.

AECOM management services group president John Vollmer “We are thrilled the DOE has announced its intent to extend Washington River Protection Solutions’ contract.

“This extension will enable our team at Hanford to continue its important work to reduce risk to the Columbia River by safely managing high level tank waste and preparing feed for the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant.”

During the contract extension period, the joint venture would manage the retrieval and treatment of radioactive tank waste safely and efficiently, to protect the Hanford Site.

AECOM said that it has been supporting the DOE at the Hanford Site since very long time and it has extensive experience in liquid waste disposition.

Washington River Protection Solutions is a team of companies led by AECOM along with partner Atkins, and Orano is serving as the dedicated subcontractor for the project.

AECOM nuclear and environment strategic business unit executive vice president and general manager Mark Whitney said: “We look forward to continuing our support of the DOE, partnering with them to make progress in this vital cleanup mission and reducing the state of Washington’s environmental risk.”

In April 2019, the US Department of Energy’s (DOE)’s Savannah River Operations Office in Aiken, South Carolina, extended its existing liquid waste management contract with its AECOM-led Savannah River Remediation.

The contract extension amounting to approximately $750m (£600m) was extended from April 2019 to September 2020.