US Department of Energy (DOE) headquarters on Independence Avenue. (Credit: US Department of Energy/Wikipedia.)

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has granted $64m in federal funding for the cost-shared research and development (R&D) in future coal-fired power plants.

The funding for the projects is part of DOE’s Coal FIRST (Flexible, Innovative, Resilient, Small, Transformative) initiative.

The Coal FIRST programme will develop coal power plants that will provide secure and reliable power to the US grid.

The assessment of the potential future power plant concept designs assisted in defining the R&D sought under the funding opportunity announcement (FOA).

US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said: “Coal is a critical resource for grid stability that will be used in developing countries around the world well into the future as they build their economies.

“Investing in R&D for cleaner coal technologies will allow us to develop the next generation of coal plants for countries to use this valuable natural resource in an environmentally responsible manner.”

DOE will focus on the projects, which develop critical components necessary for Coal FIRST and transformational coal-fired systems.

To support Coal FIRST, National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) will manage the projects.

Fossil Energy Assistant Secretary Steven Winberg said: “The evolving US energy mix requires cleaner, more reliable and highly efficient plants.

“Technologies developed for the Coal FIRST initiative will lead to just that, reliable, highly efficient plants with zero or near-zero emissions.”

The FOA focuses on seven areas of interest (AOIs)

The FOA focuses on seven areas of interest (AOIs), including pressurised fluidised bed combustor with supercritical steam cycle power plant system; indirect supercritical carbon dioxide power plant system; direct-fired supercritical carbon dioxide power plant system; and gasification-based poly-generation.

It will also focus on coal-fired direct injection combustion engine and gas turbine compound reheat combined cycle power plant system, as well as modular staged pressurised oxy-combustion power plant system and flameless pressurised oxy-combustion power plant system.

DOE intends to select up to 14 projects under the FOA.

