EPSRC's Future Electrical Machines Manufacturing Hub at the University of Sheffield combines expertise in electrical machines and manufacturing

Image: Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, speaking at the launch of the new research hub. Photo: courtesy of The University of Sheffield.

The University of Sheffield in the UK has launched a new £28m research hub which aims to drive new electrical revolution in the country.

The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council’s (EPSRC) ‘Future Electrical Machines Manufacturing Hub’ at the University of Sheffield will bring together researchers to work closely with industry to address key manufacturing challenges in the production of high integrity and high value electrical machines.

Said to be the first of its kind to combine expertise in electrical machines and manufacturing, the hub will focus on sectors such as aerospace, energy, high value automotive and premium consumer.

The research hub will cover a range of topics

The hub will initially cover topics including the use of the new manufacturing processes to produce lighter electrical machines, understanding and demonstrating how digital tools can support skill intensive manual manufacturing tasks and how robotic systems can be applied to tasks such as the winding of coils in electrical machines.

EPSRC Future Electrical Machines Manufacturing Hub director Geraint Jewell said: “The University of Sheffield has recently been named the number one university in the UK for income and investment in engineering research which positions us as a global leader.

“This new hub exemplifies this in action – we are bringing together world-leading researchers with industry to deliver real impact in the manufacture of electrical machines.

“The hub will not only address the key manufacturing challenges mentioned but also assist UK manufacturing to capture significant value in the supply chain, improve productivity and deliver the cleaner growth at the heart of the UK’s Industrial Strategy.”

Led by the University of Sheffield’s Faculty of Engineering and the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC), the team will work with academics at Newcastle University and the University of Strathclyde’s Advanced Forming Research Centre (AFRC).

The £28m investment for the hub is underpinned by a £10m award from the EPSRC as well as funding from industrial partners including Rolls Royce, Airbus, Siemens Gamesa, GKN Aerospace, McLaren and Dyson and the University partners.