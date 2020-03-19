The three-year contract, worth an annual seven figure sum, has two additional two-year extension options

Unity to provide Spirit Energy with well integrity services. (Credit: Pixabay/gloriaurban4)

UK-based well integrity specialist Unity has secured a three-year contract from Spirit Energy for offshore platforms.

Under the contract, the company will be responsible for maintaining wellhead equipment across twelve Spirit platforms in the East Irish Sea, Southern North Sea and the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

Unity will deliver surface wellhead and Xmas tree maintenance services offshore 100 wells

Unity will offer surface wellhead and subsea Xmas tree maintenance services offshore for nearly 100 wells, in addition to equipment testing, repair, refurbishment and storage from its base in Great Yarmouth.

The contract has two additional two-year extension options.

Unity CEO Gary Smart said: “Having previously worked with Spirit Energy to provide well integrity and technology solutions, we have a strong understanding of the company’s operations. We are thrilled to add this service agreement to our growing portfolio of offshore contracts, which now includes over half of all major North Sea operators.

“We are well placed to deliver an all-encompassing service to our clients through a workforce of highly experienced offshore technicians. Our team has exceptional knowledge of all OEM wellhead equipment which will add value throughout this project.

“Our own range of spare parts, rental assets, innovative technology and specialised engineered solutions also offer reassurance for rapid equipment availability and solving any integrity challenges which may arise.”

Currently, Unity is involved in development of lightweight additive manufactured wellhead components at its base in Aberdeen, to complement its maintenance and spare parts offering.

The company stated that the parts will be delivered to clients at lower cost and with reduced lead times.

Unity, a subsidiary of the Front Row Energy Technology Group, employs over 120 people across its UK sites and in Esbjerg, Denmark.