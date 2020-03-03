The transaction is subject to approval from the relevant authorities and is expected to close later this year

Spirit sells two Danish assets to Ineos. (Credit: Pixabay/gloriaurban4)

Spirit Energy has signed an agreement to divest two non-core Danish assets to INEOS.

The divestment is through a sale of Spirit’s two companies with licenses in Denmark. The two companies jointly own 40% in the Hejre discovery and 27.7% in the Solsort discovery.

The transaction is subject to approval from the relevant authorities and is expected to close later this year.

Dag Omre, Executive Vice President of Spirit Energy Norway & Denmark, said: “In line with our strategy of managing our portfolio, we evaluated these opportunities and concluded that they are no longer core to Spirit Energy.

“We look forward to working closely with INEOS in the coming months to conclude the transaction, as well as focusing on our portfolio of assets, developments and exploration opportunities across North-West Europe.”

Source: Company Press Release