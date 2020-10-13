The micro reactor developer is also seeking partnerships with Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) for the deployment

The Micro Modular Reactor (MMR) system from Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation is a 4th Generation nuclear energy system. (Credit: Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation)

Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation (USNC), a Seattle-based developer of micro reactors, has proposed to deploy its micro modular reactors (MMR) in the US to demonstrate power and heat generation capabilities.

The micro reactor developer is also seeking partnerships with Idaho National Laboratory (INL), the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) and nuclear industry in the country to deploy the technology.

The company aims to demonstrate integrated energy systems with renewables and other clean energy technologies at INL and provide training and experimental capabilities and heat to UIUC.

USNC claims that its MMR system is a 4th generation nuclear energy that that generates safe, clean and cost-effective electricity and heat.

The University of Illinois is planning to demonstrate a single MMR which will be operated as a Training, Research and Test Reactor and to partially re-power the coal-fired Abbott power station.

The University also plans to develop the first generation of commercial micro-reactor operators and have a direct involvement in MMR design and integration.

Ultra Safe Nuclear intends to deploy its MMR at Idaho National Laboratory

The company is planning to place a micro-reactor power plant (MMR Energy System) at the INL for the demonstration of INL’s Integrated Energy Systems (IES).

A first-generation USNC MMR demonstration at the Canadian Nuclear Laboratories at Chalk River is expected to support the deployment of the MMR in the US.

The regulatory review of USNC’s ARDP proposed project is expected to benefit from the Canadian project as design verification and licensing work with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) will be shared with the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

USNC CEO Francesco Venneri said: “Our breakthrough technology, grounded in decades of work at places like INL and the University of Illinois, and our commercial strategy, based on private investments in multiple projects, will make the MMR solution affordable and widely available. Our rapid prototyping will allow the development of the next-generation MMR in the U.S. with its manufacturing eco-system already in place in 2026.

“We are pleased to participate in the ARDP opportunity with a complete micro reactor solution that achieves Congress’ goals of commercial nuclear power in 5-7 years, leading to deployment of carbon-free, American-manufactured energy assets throughout the world in the very near term.”