Woodhouse Colliery is the first new coal mine in the UK to receive approval in the last 30 years and would produce coking coal for use in steel production in the UK and abroad, despite climate concerns

UK approves Woodhouse Colliery. (Credit: Yaroslav Maltsev on Unsplash)

UK’s Secretary of State has approved the planning application submitted by metallurgical coal producer West Cumbria Mining for its proposed new Woodhouse Colliery.

The Secretary of State’s decision is supported by the Planning Inspector and follows a planning inquiry that was completed last year.

The proposed mine would produce coking coal for use in steel production in the UK and abroad and is expected to create around 500 jobs.

Unveiled in 2014, it is the first new coal mine in the UK to receive approval in the last 30 years, despite concerns about its impacts on climate.

The project has been criticised by the British government’s independent climate advisory panel, along with climate activists and organisations, reports Reuters.

Britain’s independent climate change committee chair John Gummer stated: “Phasing out coal use is the clearest requirement of the global effort towards Net Zero. The UK’s hard-fought global influence on climate is diminished by today’s decision.”

The development of Woodhouse Colliery is expected to take two years and was estimated to cost $201m in 2019.

The mine is expected to be operated for 50 years, and West Cumbria Mining intends to export the majority of the coal produced, to Europe.

According to planning documents, more than 80% of the coal produced will be sent to an export terminal on England’s east coast.

West Cumbria Mining, in its statement, said: “The project can now move forwards to deliver the world’s first net zero mine supplying the critical steel industry with a high-quality metallurgical coal product.

“We look forward to taking the project to the next stage of delivery and jobs creation and thank all of those in West Cumbria and across Britain who have supported the project throughout.”