The 25MW Windfloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm will be located off the north coast of Portugal about 20km from Viana do Castelo

Image: The WindFloat Atlantic project will feature three turbines installed on floating platforms fixed to the seabed. Photo: courtesy of Repsol.

Repsol and its partners are set to commence installation of turbines at the 25MW Windfloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm off the Portuguese coast.

Located off the north coast of Portugal about 20km from Viana do Castelo, the project is owned by Windplus consortium.

Consortium is jointly owned by EDP Renováveis with 54.4%, France’s Engie with 25% stake, Spanish oil company Repsol with 19.4% interest and US floating wind foundation specialist Principle Power holding 1.2% stake.

The Windfloat Atlantic project will feature three MHI Vestas turbines

The project features three MHI Vestas V164-8.4MW turbines installed on floating platforms fixed to the seabed.

Following completion of fabrication and load out of the Windfloat in Fene Spain, the platform has been moored to the quayside in Ferrol, Spain to commence turbine installation.

The partners will continue the turbine assembly over the coming weeks to get it ready for offshore operations.

The floating structure will be delivered to the project location for final installation, at the end of this summer.

Repsol said in a statement: “WindFloat Atlantic uses cutting-edge technology from Principle Power, which enables the installation of floating platforms in deep waters that were previously inaccessible, and where abundant wind resources can be harnessed.”

The project is capable of producing power equivalent to the energy consumed by 60,000 homes in one year.

Supported by both public and private entities, the project has secured investments from companies, as well as financial support from European Commission (through the NER300 Programme), the Government of Portugal and the European Investment Bank.

The project suppliers include Principle Power, Navantia/Windar Joint Venture, A. Silva Matos Group, and Bourbon. Turbine supplier is MHI Vestas while JDR Cables is the dynamic cable supplier for the project.

Bourbon is responsible for project management, engineering and the procurement of the complete mooring system, which will be supplied by Vryhof.