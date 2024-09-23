Tummel Bridge power station officially reopened by Scotland’s First Minister. (Credit: SSE)

Perthshire’s iconic Tummel Bridge Power Station was officially opened by Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney MSP, following a £50 million refurbishment by one of the largest clean energy investors in the UK, SSE.

The iconic site, which is in the centre of the overall Tummel Valley Hydro Scheme cascade, is once again generating renewable electricity following the successful installation and energisation of two new hydro-electric power turbines.

SSE Renewables undertook a £50 million investment, one of the largest ever for its hydro fleet, to repower the hydro station and increase its potential generation output from 34 to 40 megawatts (MW) during optimum conditions.

The project involved the replacement of the station’s two original ‘Camel Back’ twin-runner, horizontal Francis hydro turbines, which were installed in 1933, with new modern runner technology.

This new technology increases water flow, enabling the increase in generation output at the plant and extending the hydro power plant’s working life by at least 40 years. This means Tummel Bridge Power Station will be running in the power system of 2050 and will play a continuing role in harnessing homegrown hydro power for a net-zero future in Scotland and the UK.

SSE’s two-year refurbishment campaign helped support the Scottish regional supply chain and local job creation. During construction, the delivery of the works programme supported around 65 roles at peak, many of which supported local contractors in the Highlands.

The first of the new Tummel units started generating in March this year with the second energised during testing in May 2024.

Mr Swinney, who is MSP for Perthshire North, officially powered up the units at a ceremony hosted today by SSE.

First Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, said: “The reopening of Tummel Bridge Power Station marks a significant moment in Scotland’s renewable energy journey.

“This £50 million investment ensures that one of our country’s iconic hydro stations will continue to play a crucial role in generating clean, sustainable energy. The modernisation of this historic site demonstrates how Scotland’s natural resources can be harnessed to support our transition to net zero, while also preserving an important part of our industrial heritage.

“I congratulate everyone involved in successfully bringing this project to fruition and look forward to the long-term benefits it will deliver over the coming decades.”

Martin Pibworth, Chief Commercial Officer, SSE said: “It’s a very proud moment for SSE and the Hydro team to host Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney MSP, at Tummel Bridge today.

“This marks an important milestone for SSE Renewables and our supply chain partners.

“The Tummel Bridge refurbishment programme is one of the largest single investments we’ve made in our existing hydro fleet, and clearly supports hydro’s vital role in the path to achieving UK and Scottish net zero carbon emissions targets.

“Tummel Bridge has been a part of the energy landscape for generations and this investment will ensure this iconic and historic site continues to play a crucial role in Scotland’s energy mix for decades to come.”

The project is a perfect example of extending the working life of a station which has successfully generated clean, green energy for around 90 years.

Commissioned in 1933, Tummel Bridge Power Station is one of the oldest hydro power plants in Scotland. The power station, which is housed within an iconic Category A listed structure, currently delivers around 140 GWh of renewable generation output each year.

As well as generating its own power output, it plays an important strategic role in efficiently moving water onwards in the overall Tummel Valley hydro-electric scheme to the Clunie and Pitlochry power stations.

Tummel’s new modern units will significantly improve efficiency and enable a higher generation output by extracting the maximum energy from the available water.

The refurbishment comes at a time when greater emphasis is being placed on the role of hydro power to help Scotland and the wider UK achieve the goals of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and 2050 respectively.

Supporting Scotland’s regional supply chain

A number of contract partners, including regional Scottish supply chain companies, were involved in managing an extremely complex civil project.

Inverness-headquartered Global Infrastructure operated as Principal Contractor for the duration of the project and has been critical to its success.

David MacDonald, Managing Director of Global Infrastructure, said: “This is a good day for all concerned with this interesting project. I am proud Global Infrastructure played a key role in the delivery of this complex project and look forward to further to assisting with similar works in the future.

“The project was a great example of teamwork and collaborative working as a project team. We look forward to working together with both Voith and SSE in the future.”

Stantec, with bases in Edinburgh and Glasgow, led on civil design as well as supporting the engineering team.

Craig Scott, Director of Hydropower at Stantec, said: “Refurbishment schemes like Tummel Bridge are an integral piece of our low carbon future. Retrofitting existing energy assets with modern, highly efficient equipment, rather than rebuilding them, brings added value for our clients as well as the communities they serve.

“Both in terms of project costs and carbon reduction. This plant is an important part of local history, culture, and Scottish innovation, and we’re proud our staff have been deeply involved in helping secure its future alongside SSE.”

Voith Hydro, a leading manufacturer of hydropower turbines and generators, led on the Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) elements of the project.

Dr. Christian Bender, CFO of Voith Hydro Europe, said: “Voith Hydro is proud to be an integral part of this landmark project. The trusted and long-term partnership between SSE and Voith Hydro has been the foundation on which our respective expert teams have worked closely together during the design stage as well as the installation and commissioning phase.

“This partnership has been the driving force behind the project’s success and serves as another example of the excellent relationship between both companies.”

Other Scottish based supply chains firms involved in project delivery included Global Energy Group at Port of Nigg in Cromarty Firth which was responsible for Forebay Stoplog fabrication and Tailrace Gate modifications, while Rosyth-based KAEFER oversaw Corrosion Protection works on the penstocks, or water intake structures. The team at Konecranes Demag UK at East Kilbride modernised and upgraded the 90-year-old 120 tonne station crane, while McDonald Scaffolding from Invergordon was scaffolding contractor.

The project also contributed to SSE Renewables’ sustainability strategy by minimising the creation and disposal of waste through circular solutions. The civil works involved the removal of around 4,000 tonnes of concrete and 1,000 tonnes of steel, almost all of which were recycled or reused, minimising the total waste generated by the project.

Over the course of the site works, the project has received over 700 different people working for approximately 30 different contractors from all over Scotland, the UK and Europe, as well as hundreds of welcomed visitors to Tummel Bridge Power Station.