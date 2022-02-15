The full wrapped energy storage system from Trina Storage has lithium ion battery racks, PCS and transformer units

SMS’ new 50MW BESS project in Burwell was supplied by Trina Storage. (Credit: SMS Plc)

Trina Storage has commissioned a 50MW/56.2MWh fully integrated grid-scale battery storage system for energy infrastructure company SMS in Burwell, Cambridgeshire, UK.

The storage system, which is now operational, will support the British electric grid to become more flexible and resilient, said Trina Storage.

Owned and developed by SMS, the battery energy storage system (BESS) project was built by Ethical Power.

Trina Storage was responsible for its supply, commissioning, and testing. Launched in January 201, the company is an energy storage business unit of Trina Solar.

Trina Solar overseas energy storage business head Terry Chen said: “Commissioning of the Burwell plant marks our first successful system delivery in the UK. It’s an important milestone for us. It stands testimony to our excellent delivery capabilities.

“The UK is well on track to achieve its net-zero target and we are glad to be leading this energy transition.

“Together with our customers and partners, we are dedicated to creating a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable world while optimising financial returns.”

The full wrapped energy storage system features lithium ion battery racks, power conditioning system (PCS) and transformer units. It is said to have been designed to maximise performance of the system and extend battery life.

Furthermore, the battery storage system is equipped with modular, flexible and scalable power plant controller (PPC) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) for controlling, monitoring, ad optimising system performance.

By entering into an end-to-end partnership with SMS and third parties, Trina Storage claims to have brought down complexity and project delivery times with their know-how in supply chain.