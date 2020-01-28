Based on the company's leading multi-busbar technology, the first 210 module adopts an innovative 1/3-cut design

Trina Solar's first 210 module rolls off production line. (Credit: Pixabay/moerschy)

Trina Solar has announced the first large-size module that deploys the 210mm silicon wafer (210 module) developed by the company formally rolled off the company’s production line. Trina Solar leads the industry in the R&D and manufacturing of 210 modules. The move will greatly accelerate time-to-market for large-size modules.

Trina Solar has initiated the R&D of 210 modules in 2019. Based on the company’s leading multi-busbar technology, the first 210 module adopts an innovative 1/3-cut design. Based on a comprehensive consideration of potential challenges including strong module power, yield, manufacturing difficulties, hot spot risks, output current performance and junction box safety, Trina Solar’s multi-busbar and 1/3-cut design will pave the way for the compatibility and integration of large-size, high-power modules and downstream systems.

The head of engineering technology R&D at Trina Solar said, “With decades of accumulated experience in process and technology, we are confident that we can leverage the latest materials and technologies to create another high-performance and reliable module for the photovoltaic (PV) industry. Currently, our team is accelerating the transformation of our latest R&D outcomes into products that can go into mass production, leading the PV industry into the era of 500W module power.”

Source: Company Press Release