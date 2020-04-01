Trelleborg’s applied technologies unit will be responsible for the supply of NjordGuard CPS

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind project comprises 165 wind turbines.(Credit: Trelleborg)

Swedish engineering company, Trelleborg has secured a contract from Ørsted to deliver four integrated cable protection systems (CPS) for 1.4GW Hornsea Two offshore wind project.

Under the contract, Trelleborg’s applied technologies unit will be responsible for the supply of NjordGuard CPS.

The NjordGuard is an integrated cable protection system which is designed to protect offshore wind farm and substation static power cables from over-bending, fatigue, abrasion and impact, in both monopile and J-tube applications.

Trelleborg said that the protection system can be easily configured and is suitable for any diameter of cable.

It can also be installed, removed and reused without any requirement for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), instead of using a patented field-proven ball and groove connector technology.

The systems are planned to be installed in 2021

Trelleborg renewables product group manager Andy Smith said: “Trelleborg’s NjordGuard provides lifetime protection of the cable at the critical monopile entry point and is easy to both install and remove without diver intervention.”

The engineering company will design, test and manufacture the product at its manufacturing facility in the North of England.

Additionally, the engineering works of the project are scheduled to start immediately, while the installation is planned to be next year.

Hornsea Two senior programme director Patrick Harnett said: “Once complete, Hornsea Two will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm and it is important to us at Ørsted that where possible, we are able to utilize UK industry for the manufacturing and fabrication of components for this global accolade.”

Located in the North Sea 89km off the Yorkshire coast, the Hornsea 2 offshore wind project comprises 165 wind turbines.

The power generated by the project is equivalent to supply electricity to more than 1.3 million households and the wind farm is expected to be complete in 2022.

In 2016, Trelleborg’s offshore operation recently launched its innovative protection system, NjordGuard, for the renewables market.