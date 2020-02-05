The Federal Court of Appeal said that the Canadian government had engaged in adequate and meaningful consultation on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project with Indigenous groups

One of the pipes to be used for the Trans Mountain expansion project. (Credit: Trans Mountain)

Canada’s Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed legal challenges made by certain Indigenous groups against the federal government’s approval of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed four challenges put up by Coldwater Indian Band, Squamish Nation, Tsleil-Waututh Nation, and others which alleged that the Canadian federal government did not fulfill its duty of consulting with them on the project approval.

The court said that it had focused on the reasonableness of the government’s decision to approve the pipeline expansion project a second time. The Federal Court of Appeal said that the government made adequate and meaningful consultation with Indigenous peoples, thereby correcting its earlier flaws in consultation.

According to the court, the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain Expansion Project was not a ratification of its earlier consent, but one that has been made with amended conditions after taking into account the renewed consultation.

The court ruled that there was no legal basis for overturning the cabinet’s decision. It said that the litigants can appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada against its decision within 60 days.

Canadian Minister comments on the judgement on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project

Canada Minister of Natural Resources Seamus O’Regan said: “From the beginning, the Government of Canada worked with communities to shape the consultation process. Ministers engaged directly, project conditions were amended and accommodations were co-developed to respond to concerns raised.

“The result was the most comprehensive consultation ever undertaken for a major project in Canada’s history.

“The government approved the Trans Mountain Expansion Project because it is in the public interest.”

Trans Mountain expansion project details

The pipeline expansion project involves the twinning of the 1,150km-long existing Trans Mountain Pipeline between the Canadian provinces Edmonton and British Columbia. Owned by the Canadian government, the CAD7.4bn ($5.67bn) Trans Mountain expansion project has been facing resistance from various Indigenous groups and other parties over alleged environmental concerns.

The Trans Mountain expansion project has been designed to boost the capacity of the Trans Mountain pipeline from 300,000 to 890,000 barrels of oil per day.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an appeal from the provincial government of British Columbia made against a judgement made by the British Columbia Court of Appeal (BC Court of Appeal) in favour of the pipeline expansion project.