Trafigura Trading LLC, (“Trafigura”) and Buckeye Partners, L.P. (“Buckeye”) (NYSE: BPL) announced today that Trafigura has received its first delivery of Permian crude oil from Plains All American’s Cactus II pipeline at the Buckeye Texas Partners terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas. Trafigura and Buckeye have worked together to achieve early service commissioning and receipts, prior to full Cactus II operations, through connected infrastructure in the Eagle Ford basin. Further direct connections and interconnectivity, providing enhanced service capabilities, will be completed at Buckeye Texas Partners in Corpus Christi once the Cactus II pipeline is fully operational.

This initial receipt by Trafigura into Buckeye assets represents the first deliveries from over three million barrels per day of new pipeline capacity being built into the broader Corpus Christi market. Trafigura, which offers customers a full chain logistics solution, and Buckeye, which has established an unparalleled Corpus Christi infrastructure position, are together helping provide market solutions to rapidly growing domestic production.

“Trafigura has a significant long-term volume commitment to move crude oil from the Permian Basin via Cactus II,” said Corey Prologo, Director of Trafigura Trading LLC, North America. “Today further builds our position as the leading exporter of U.S. crude oil and refined products as we utilize our global customer base and marketing skills to place barrels with end customers across the world.”

“Buckeye continues to be at the forefront of developing critical last-mile infrastructure to support growing U.S. crude oil and petroleum product exports. Upon completion of the first phase of development across our South Texas facilities, we will be able to provide customers with access to broader domestic and international markets via our premier outlets offering over one million barrels per day of export services. We are working closely with our customers, our joint venture partners, key stakeholders and regulatory bodies, to provide safe, efficient and cost-effective export solutions,” said Khalid Muslih, President of Global Marine Terminals for Buckeye.

