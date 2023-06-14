Ntokon, which is contained in shallow waters, is planned to be developed via a tie-back to the existing facilities at the Ofon field

TotalEnergies announces the Ntokon oil and gas discovery in Nigerian waters. (Credit: swingingin on Freeimages)

TotalEnergies and its partner NNPC have made an oil and gas discovery dubbed Ntokon in oil mining lease (OML) 102 in Nigerian waters.

The hydrocarbon discovery was made through the drilling of the Ntokon-1AX exploratory well in shallow waters.

Ntokon, which is contained in shallow waters, is planned to be developed via a tie-back to the existing facilities at the Ofon field, which is 20km away.

According to TotalEnergies, the Ntokon-1AX well intersected 38m of net oil pay and 15m of net gas pay. Its side-track Ntokon-1G1 well came across 73m of net oil pay, in well-developed and excellent quality reservoirs, said the French oil and gas major.

The new oil and gas discovery is located 60km off the southeast coast of Nigeria.

TotalEnergies stated that the Ntokon-1G1 well successfully tested up to a maximum rate of around 5,000 barrels per day of 40° API oil.

The French firm, through its subsidiary TotalEnergies EP Nigeria, has an operating stake of 40% in OML 102. NNPC holds the remaining 60% stake.

TotalEnergies exploration and production president Nicolas Terraz said: “The Ntokon discovery opens a promising outlook for a new tie-back development.

“After the start-up of production of the Ikike tie-back on OML99 in 2022, this new success in the area further demonstrates the potential of nearby exploration to create value within our low cost, low emission strategy.”

The Ikike field, located in OML99 and 20km off the coast, was brought on stream in July 2022. Its platform is tied back to the Amenam offshore facilities via a 14km long multiphase pipeline.

Last month, TotalEnergies announced the renewal of the production license of the OML130 block in Nigeria for 20 years. The offshore block contains the Akpo and Egina fields, which began production in 2009 and 2018, respectively.

TotalEnergies, which has been operating in Nigeria for over 60 years, produced 204,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) in 2022 in the African country.