The Cape Ann FSRU was chartered by TotalEnergies from Höegh LNG. (Credit: Lyndon Antcliff on Unsplash)

French oil and gas firm TotalEnergies has commissioned the Cape Ann floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the port of Le Havre located in north-western France.

According to the French oil and gas firm, the LNG floating terminal has introduced its initial batch of megawatt-hours (MWh) of gas successfully into the grid managed by gas transmission company GRTgaz by using the LNG sourced from Norway.

The maximum regasification capacity of the Cape Ann FSRU is estimated at approximately five billion cubic metres. This is equivalent to meeting nearly 10% of French consumption.

TotalEnergies has secured contracts for half of the terminal’s yearly capacity to fulfil its LNG requirements from its global portfolio. The remaining capacity of the LNG floating terminal will be allocated in accordance with regulatory guidelines, said the French energy major.

Cape Ann is 283m long with a width of 43.4m. It has a draught of 50m and a weight of 112,457 tonnes.

Installed by TotalEnergies, which will also manage its operations, the floating regasification terminal was constructed by GRTgaz. The French natural gas transmission company will also operate the pipeline that links Cape Ann to the gas transmission network.

Originally built in 2010, the vessel is owned by Höegh LNG. It was operating in China before it was chartered by TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies claims to be the third-largest player in the in global LNG industry with an approximate market share of 12%. Its portfolio, totalling around 50 million metric tons per year (Mt/y) comes through the company’s involvement in liquefaction facilities across various regions.