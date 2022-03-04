TotalEnergies will also produce SAF at its Grandpuits zero-crude platform southeast of Paris starting in 2024

TotalEnergies begins producing sustainable aviation fuel at its Normandy platform. (Credit: David Reed from Pixabay)

TotalEnergies’ Normandy platform has successfully started production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This new site complements the biojet fuel production capacities of La Mède biorefinery (Bouches-du-Rhône) and the Oudalle plant (Seine-Maritime).

This move enables TotalEnergies to meet demand from its customers and respond to French legislation, which calls for aircraft to use at least 1% SAF effective January 1, 2022.

TotalEnergies will also produce SAF at its Grandpuits zero-crude platform southeast of Paris starting in 2024.

All of the biojet fuel, which is destined for French airports, will be produced from waste and residue sourced notably from the circular economy.

“By announcing the start-up of SAF production at a new site in France, we are responding to strong demand from the aviation industry to reduce its carbon footprint. We are also confirming our commitment to support customers by offering innovative solutions to reduce their emissions. This commitment is fully aligned with the Company’s climate ambition to get to net zero emissions by 2050, together with society,” said Bernard Pinatel, President of Refining & Chemicals at TotalEnergies.

Source: Company Press Release