Located in Hardenberg (province of Overijssel) and Alkmaar (province of North Holland), these two new plants have an annual biomethane production capacity of 90 GWh and 47 GWh respectively

ENGIE passes the 1TWh milestone in annual biomethane production capacity in Europe with acquisition of two units in Netherlands. (Credit: ENGIE)

ENGIE continues to expand its biomethane production capacity in Europe with the acquisition of two new units in the Netherlands, the Group’s first biomethane production facilities in the country. These strategic acquisitions will accelerate the Group’s development in the biomethane sector in Europe.

Located in Hardenberg (province of Overijssel) and Alkmaar (province of North Holland), these two new plants have an annual biomethane production capacity of 90 GWh and 47 GWh respectively. Both units can be extended to reach an annual production capacity of 150 GWh for the Hardenberg unit and 94 GWh for the Alkmaar unit.

ENGIE is one of the leader in biomethane in France with an annual production capacity of 0.7 TWh. These two new acquisitions, which follow those of Ixora Energy Ltd and Rainbarrow Farm in the UK, strengthen the Group’s presence in Europe, bringing its installed production capacity to 1.1 TWh.

They thus contribute to ENGIE’s target of reaching 10 TWh of biomethane production per year by 2030 in Europe, announced on February 21, 2023.

Cécile Prévieu, Executive Vice President in charge of ENGIE’s Infrastructure activities, said : “With these two acquisitions in the Netherlands, we have now entered a 3rd country for biomethane production in Europe. We intend to invest steadily in this renewable, local and sovereign energy source. Renewable gases are essential to the energy transition and will make a major contribution to the decarbonization of the European economy.”

Source: Company Press Release