TotalEnergies awards Semco Maritime with a 5-year contract in Demark. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

The contract builds on years of constructive cooperation including the ongoing re-development of the Tyra field and establishes a framework for extended collaboration in existing projects and for the provision of manpower in ad hoc projects. Semco Maritime expects to engage a significant number of skilled onshore and offshore workers under the contract, which will cover more than 1 million workhours.

“We are very pleased to strengthen our already close ties with TotalEnergies with the signing of this important contract, which we consider a vote of confidence after years of great cooperation. Ensuring efficient operations and a stable energy supply from the North Sea is of critical importance to TotalEnergies and the Danish people, and we are committed to provide an excellent team with a stellar track-record to get this job done,” says Senior Vice President Oil & Gas, Semco Maritime, Anders Benfeldt.

The extended collaboration with TotalEnergies and Semco Maritime will unlock synergies across projects, ensuring smoother operations and swift assistance based on closer working relationships and deeper understanding of the specific conditions and needs on each offshore installation. The closer ties will contribute to ensuring efficient operations, ultimately securing the Danish energy supply from the North Sea with the Tyra project as a particular important priority.

The contract commenced on 1 November 2022 and ensures a long-term planning horizon enabling Semco Maritime to attract, retain and further develop highly skilled onshore and offshore workers for the contract and future assignments.

