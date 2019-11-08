Pac Coast is based in Southern California serving utility and industrial customers with supplies, tools and safety products

Image: Total Safety completes acquisition of Pacific Coast Tool. Photo: Courtesy of Capri23auto/Pixabay

Total Safety, the world’s leading provider of integrated safety technologies and services, announced today that it has acquired Pacific Coast Tool (Pac Coast) to expand its distribution offerings to power utility customers. Pac Coast is based in Southern California serving utility and industrial customers with supplies, tools and safety products. Pac Coast will operate and be integrated under Total Safety’s specialty distribution business unit, which operates under the S&S Supplies and Solutions brand.

“Pac Coast immediately expands our presence in the power utility segment, particularly in Southern California,” said George Ristevski, CEO. “It continues our strategy of diversifying into attractive end markets where our expertise in hazardous environments is highly valued.”

“The acquisition of Pac Coast is a perfect fit within our S&S operations,” said Tracy Tomkovicz, President, S&S. “We are particularly excited about sharing our complementary capabilities to better service our customers and to help Total Safety expand into the power utility space,” said Steve Tomkovicz, Senior Vice President, Business Development. “Pac Coast will allow us to open a new protective equipment laboratory in Southern California to expand our capabilities in the local market for safety and protective gear.”

Source: Company Press Release