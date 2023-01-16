Tietto has no debt with zero gold hedging and has delivered its first gold pour at Abujar. The Abujar DFS forecast 260,000oz gold in its first year of production.

Abujar first gold bar. (Credit: Tietto Minerals Ltd)

West African gold producer Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX: TIE) (Tietto or the Company) is pleased to announce it has poured first gold at its 3.45Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte

d’Ivoire, West Africa.

Tietto Managing Director, Dr Caigen Wang, said: “We are so excited and proud to have

reached this transformational milestone at Abujar to become West Africa’s newest gold

producer.

“I thank our build team at Tietto, led by Chief Operating Officer Matt Wilcox, and all ourcontractors, suppliers and stakeholders who have contributed to make this achievement possible. We gave ourselves a tight timeframe to achieve our gold production goal and it’s incredibly pleasing to see it come to fruition.

“With our first gold poured, we now look to ramping up to commercial production this quarter as we continue our drilling program and progress feasibility study on APG Heap Leach project in tandem to grow our Abujar project even further to realise its full potential and create value for our Company, our shareholders and for the people of Cote d’Ivoire.”

Tietto has no debt with zero gold hedging and has delivered its first gold pour at Abujar. The Abujar DFS forecast 260,000oz gold in its first year of production. Tietto is positioned tocontinue building its resource inventory at Abujar while ramping up gold production in 2023 as it:

1. Continues to drive rapid resource growth at the 3.45Moz Abujar Gold Project; and

2. Increases the gold production profile of the Abujar Gold Project.

Tietto aims to complete up to 120,000m of diamond drilling in CY23 with its fleet of eight rigs in operation at Abujar.The Company is on track to deliver a resource update in Q1 CY23.

With Tietto achieving first gold at the Abujar Gold Project, Abujar has become West Africa’s newest producing gold mine.

Source: Company Press Release