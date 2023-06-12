The scope of the contract expands the current mining operations, which cover load and haul, drill and blast, haul road maintenance and rehabilitation

Thiess bags expansion contract for the MSJ coal mine. (Credit: Thiess)

Australia-based mining services provider Thiess has been awarded a A$300m ($203m) expansion contract from Harum Energy for the latter’s Mahakam Sumber Jaya (MSJ) coal mine in East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

The mining expansion contract is effective until March 2026.

Under the contract, Thiess will now also undertake operations in an area close to the current mining activities.

The scope of the contract expands the existing mining operations, which include load and haul, drill and blast, haul road maintenance, and rehabilitation.

Thiess Asia executive Cluny Randell said: “We are excited to take on this new challenge and continue our strong partnership with Harum Energy, where we’ve been working together at the MSJ mine.

“Our team’s expertise and commitment to safe and efficient mining, and our focus on the communities where our people work and live, will ensure the ongoing success of this project.”

The mining services provider plans to introduce its first autonomy programme at the MSJ coal mine as part of its sustainable mining practices.

Thiess will execute it through an autonomous drilling operation where ongoing enhancements in safety, production, and lowering of emissions are expected.

Located in Separi, the MSJ mine commenced coal mining operations in 2004.

According to its operator Harum Energy, the mining operation at the MSJ mine is carried out within an average distance of about 45km from the coal processing facility.

Thiess has been engaged with the MSJ mine since 2008. The company is delivering mine design and planning, drill and blast, removal of overburden, load and haul, rehabilitation, water management, and maintenance activities of coal haul road.

Thiess executive chair and CEO Michael Wright said: “As a long-standing partner of Harum Energy since 2008, we are very pleased to have been entrusted with this expansion at MSJ.

“This presents opportunities for our project team to continue delivering successful outcomes for our client and the local communities, through an absolute focus on sustainable, technology enabled mining operations.”