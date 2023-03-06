The company’s scope of work includes maintenance, mining operations, and asset management services at the Chilean copper mine

Minera Centinela awarded LOA to Thiess for the Llano copper project. (Credit: Thiess)

Chile-based mining company Minera Centinela has awarded a letter of agreement (LOA) for a mining services contract worth A$155m ($104.3m) to Thiess at the Llano copper project in Antofagasta, Chile.

Under the terms of the contract, the Australia-based mining services provider will perform full-service mining at the Llano project in the Sierra Gorda district. The mining services are expected to commence this month.

The company’s scope of work includes maintenance, mining operations, and asset management services at the greenfield copper mine.

Thiess said that it has established partnerships with local suppliers to deliver essential services. The mining services provider has also agreed to hire locally in order to increase the number of employees living near the mine.

Thiess executive chair and CEO Michael Wright said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Centinela to develop a mine of the future, focused on sustainable innovation, optimized production, and career development for the skilled mining professionals who make up the local workforce.

“During the seven years we have been in Chile, we’ve built trusted partnerships with local communities, suppliers and our clients. We look forward to the future as we continue to work with Minera Centinela to redefine sustainable mining.”

Minera Centinela is a joint venture (JV) between Antofagasta Minerals which holds a 70% stake and Marubeni which owns the remaining 30% stake.

The JV owns the Centinela sulphide and oxide mine, which includes the Llano and other deposits. Centinela uses the flotation process for producing copper concentrate with gold and silver, while using the solvent extraction and electrowinning process for producing copper cathodes.