Under the three-year initial contract, the Australia-based mining services company is expected to deliver mining and maintenance services and asset management services

Iron Bridge project in Australia. (Credit: Fortescue Metals Group)

Australia-based mining services provider Thiess has been appointed as mining services provider for the Iron Bridge Project, located in Western Australia.

Under the three-year initial contract, the Australian company will deliver mining and maintenance services and asset management services.

Thiess aims to deliver high grade 67% Fe magnetite concentrate product in the Pilbara, and generate revenue of more than $700m in the first three years.

The company intends to start works at Iron Bridge project, starting from this month.

Thiess executive chair and CEO Michael Wright said: “This is a significant project for Thiess as we pursue our strategy to diversify across commodities and deliver sustainable mining solutions for our clients.

“Thiess’ appointment reinforces our mining capability, reputation for mobilisation and operational performance, our focus on technology and our strong ESG commitment and credentials.

“We are looking forward to working with the Iron Bridge team to deliver outstanding results in mining and sustainability to ensure we exceed the client’s expectations.”

The Iron Bridge Project is owned by a joint venture between a subsidiary of Fortescue Metals, with 69% stake and Formosa Steel with the remaining 31%.

It is currently being developed and expanded under a $2.6bn project, following successful completion of the $500m stage one, which involved the construction of large-scale pilot and demonstration plants.

The magnetite mine is expected to produce 22 wet million tonnes per annum (wmtpa) of high-grade, magnetite concentrate product.

It is expected to have more than 20 years mine life, with a strip ratio of 0.6 and 30% mass recovery, and the first ore is expected in the first half of 2022.

Thiess Executive General Manager Australia West Spencer Jose said: “We look forward to creating a project that delivers value for our client, our people and the surrounding communities.

“We are focused on community engagement and creating opportunities for Nyamal-owned businesses and employment pathways for local people.”

Earlier last month, Thiess has been named preferred mining services provider for the Hillside Copper-Gold Project on the Yorke Peninsula in South Australia.

Under the contract, the company is expected to deliver mining services and operate and maintain mining fleets to support the greenfield copper operation.