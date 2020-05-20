Maine is projected to be one of the more advanced solar markets in the US over the next several years

The Peck Company expands solar project pipeline in Maine. (Credit: Pixabay/Harald Meyer-Kirk)

The Peck Company Holdings, a leading commercial solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its pipeline of solar project portfolios in Maine for up to 50 MWs capacity from a leading solar development company focused on community-scale, commercial & industrial-scale and small utility-scale solar PV systems.

The Peck Company Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Peck, commented, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to work in the field to the maximum extent authorized and are poised to support the economic recovery in the northeast/New England area with the development of clean energy across the region. We are extremely pleased and excited to have been chosen to work with one of the northeast’s top solar developers. Maine’s solar market has been advancing steadily under Governor Mills’ leadership and is poised to be a driver of their economic recovery coming out of the pandemic, as a number of renewable energy bills have recently been passed by its state legislature.” Mr. Peck continued, “We are systematically expanding our pipeline in key markets like Maine in preparation for our recently announced growth initiatives with Green Bond Advisors.”

According to SEIA’s Solar Market Insights Report, Maine is projected to develop 873 MW of solar over the next 5 years, which will result in Maine moving from one of the lesser developed solar markets in the country to one of the more advanced over the next several years.

Source: Company Press Release