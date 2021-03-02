The next step in evaluating the well is to commence a well testing programme in an attempt to flow hydrocarbons to surface

Thameen-1 exploration well on Block 49 encounters hydrocarbons. (Credit: Terry McGraw from Pixabay)

The exploration well Thameen-1 on Block 49 (“the Block”) onshore the Sultanate of Oman has drilled to its final total depth and wireline logging operations have been completed. The well has encountered hydrocarbon shows in the primary target, the Hasirah Sandstone. The next step in evaluating the well is to commence a well testing programme in an attempt to flow hydrocarbons to surface. The result of the testing program is expected within three weeks.

“This is not a discovery yet, but we are very encouraged by the progress so far and it is great news for the overall prospectivity of the Block. Now we have to be patient for another three weeks as we await the test results,” says Tethys Oil AB’s Managing Director Magnus Nordin.

Tethys Oil AB, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tethys Oil Montasar Ltd., is the operator of the Block and holds a fifty percent working interest in the exploration and production sharing agreement covering the Block.

Source: Company Press Release