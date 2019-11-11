Consortium to acquire new surveys and merge with reprocessed legacy data

Image: TGS is seeking pre-funding from all existing acreage holders in the Malay Basin. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel/Pixabay.

TGS today announced that it has signed a contract with Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) awarding TGS and partners the exclusive rights to seek pre-funding for a project to deliver to industry a contiguous broadband 3D volume of over 40,000 sq km covering the Malay Basin. The resulting Peninsular Malaysia Mega-Merge seismic dataset will comprise both broadband reprocessing of existing legacy 3D data from field tapes, as well as new broadband 3D acquisition.

TGS is seeking pre-funding from all existing acreage holders in the Malay Basin, as well as any other oil and gas companies that are interested in tapping into the prolific Peninsular Malaysia region. DownUnder GeoSolutions (DUG) will be responsible for all processing work for the project – to be undertaken in Kuala Lumpur – and Polarcus will be responsible for all acquisition activity. This exciting multi-year project is expected to commence in Q2 2020. Prior to the project’s completion, TGS plans to make interim products available and pre-funding companies will be able to prioritise their areas of interest.

Rune Eng, Executive Vice President, Southern Hemisphere at TGS, said, “We are delighted to have received agreement from PETRONAS to deliver an extensive new survey in the Malay Basin. This is a mature and proven hydrocarbon province and together, TGS, DUG Geo and Polarcus form a strong consortium that will deliver state-of-the-art products to industry to facilitate exploration & production (E&P) work in all all relevant Peninsular Malaysia areas for years to come.”

The Peninsular Malaysia Mega-Merge Multi-Client 3D is a planned project seamlessly merging broadband reprocessed legacy 3D volumes with new 3D seismic acquisition over existing gaps, providing broadband pre-stack time (PSTM) and pre-stack depth migration (PSDM) products over the Malay Basin.

For the very first time, this project will provide industry access to coherent regional broadband 3D seismic imaging over the prolific Malay Basin. This project itself plans to serve not only as an exploration framework for extending viable play fairways to surrounding areas, but also for drilling and developing opportunities – from subtle accumulations that have been overlooked, to deeper targets which remain untested. Additionally, the project will utilise a single high-end broadband acquisition technology for data consistency, ensuring that customers can make use of a high quality, seamless survey merge.

Source: Company Press Release