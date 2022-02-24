TenneT’s 2GW Program plays a vital role in tackling the energy transition from offshore and will help Europe become the world’s first climate-neutral continent

The three projects in the German North Sea will supply green offshore electricity. (Credit: Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

TenneT will be constructing three offshore grid connections (BalWin1, BalWin2 and BalWin3) in the North Sea off Lower Saxony, each with a transmission capacity of two gigawatts. The company is now launching the tendering procedures for the sea and land stations for these grid connection systems. The contracts for all three projects have a combined order volume in the seven-digit range and are expected to be awarded in the third quarter of 2023. Effective immediately, bidders can qualify for the tender process.

The first three German two gigawatt projects will be part of TenneT’s innovative, transnational 2GW Program. Featuring two gigawatts per system, the new offshore standard will offer more than twice the transmission capacity of the 900 megawatt systems that have been common in Germany to date. Since this will allow the same amount of electricity to be transmitted with only half as many grid connections, it will be possible to conserve important resources and minimise environmental impacts. Harmonising the systems in terms of technology and planning will also make it possible to put additional grid connections systems in place even faster than before. In this way, the 2GW Program will make wind energy from the North Sea scalable and the supply of green electricity more cost-efficient.

“The 2GW Program will be a key pillar of our offshore strategy while helping to advance the energy transition in Europe more quickly and efficiently,” says Tim Meyerjürgens, Chief Operating Officer of TenneT. “After a successful launch in the Netherlands and with the call for tenders for the converter stations of our BalWin projects, we are now also putting grid expansion in the German North Sea on course for climate neutrality.” The call for tenders encompasses the newly developed offshore platforms, the land stations, and the associated equipment for the new two gigawatt high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission technology.

As part of the 2GW Program, at least six offshore grid connection systems – each with a transmission capacity of two gigawatts wind energy from the North Sea – are to be built in Germany and the Netherlands by 2030, with three of them being in the German BalWin cluster off the coast of Lower Saxony. With a total capacity of six gigawatts, BalWin1 (completion 2029), BalWin2 (2030) and BalWin3 (2030) will contribute 20 per cent to the raised offshore expansion target of Germany’s new federal government by 2030. Together, BalWin1+2+3 will reliably and safely bring green electricity from sea to land for approximately 7.5 million households. TenneT is planning at least three more projects off the coast of the Netherlands with a combined total of six gigawatts. With this magnitude, the projects in TenneT’s 2GW Program have the potential to become a European beacon for offshore grid expansion and secure supply – today and tomorrow.

Source: Company Press Release