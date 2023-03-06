Under the contracts, the scope of work for NKT and Prysmian Group includes engineering, production, design, delivery, project management, offshore, nearshore and inshore installation, and commissioning of 525kV XLPE high voltage direct current (HVDC) cables as well as all jointing works in submarine and land sections

NKT and Prysmian win cable contracts for five Dutch offshore wind farms from TenneT. (Credit: NKT A/S)

European transmission system operator TenneT has awarded contracts to NKT and Prysmian Group for the cable connections of five upcoming Dutch offshore wind farms that will have a combined capacity of 2GW.

Prysmian Group has secured contracts worth about €1.8bn for the grid connection of the IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 offshore wind farms. The two wind farms have a combined capacity of 4GW.

The company will connect the two offshore wind farms in the Dutch North Sea to the Zeeland province located in the southwestern Netherlands.

NKT has been awarded contracts for three future offshore wind projects, namely IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma, and Nederwiek 2, which have a total combined capacity of 6GW.

The value of the contracts secured by the company is nearly €2bn.

Under the contracts, the scope of work for Prysmian Group and NKT includes engineering, production, design, delivery, project management, offshore, nearshore, and inshore installation, and commissioning of 525kV XLPE high voltage direct current (HVDC) cables.

Besides, both companies will perform all jointing works in submarine and land sections.

TenneT chief operating officer Tim Meyerjürgens said: “We are proud that we developed this new cable system together with the market. Our qualification programme has shown that Prysmian is on track for this new offshore connection standard.

“By realising the world’s first 525 kV XLPE HVDC offshore cable systems to connect 2 GW projects, we jointly reconfirm our front runner position in offshore grid development and our commitment to deliver on the joint ambition to develop the North Sea into the green power plant of Europe.”

Prysmian Group expects to test and commission two 525kV HVDC submarine and land cable systems, including fibre optic cables and all associated accessories for the IJmuiden Ver Alpha and Nederwiek 1 offshore wind farms.

NKT will commission about 1,700km of 525kV HVDC covering both onshore and offshore power cable systems for the IJmuiden Ver Beta, IJmuiden Ver Gamma, and Nederwiek 2 projects.

According to TenneT, NKT and Prysmian Group are anticipated to commence contract related activities this year. The activities pertaining to onshore cable laying are expected to begin in 2025, while the offshore cable laying activities are scheduled to start in 2026.

All five offshore Dutch wind projects are anticipated to be in operation between 2028 and 2030.