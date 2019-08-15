Under the contract, Tekmar Energy will supply its cable protection system for both inter-array as well as export cables for the project

Image: Tekmar Cable Protection System being installed on an offshore wind project. Photo: Courtesy of Tekmar Energy Limited.

Tekmar Energy has been selected by JDR Cables to supply its Tekmar Cable Protection System (CPS) TekLink Mechanical Latch for the 122MW Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa 1 Phase 2.

To be located 6km off the coast of Taiwan, the 122MW wind farm will be powered by 20 turbines at water depths between 15-30m. The wind farm is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

For the project, Tekmar has agreed to provide 60 cable protection systems and further 60 hang off clamps which will hold the subsea cables in place within the turbine transition piece.

The company will supply its TekLink cable protection system for all inter array and export cables at the wind farm. As per Tekmar, the contract is the result of its successful project completion for Formosa 1 Phase 1.

Tekmar Energy managing director Russell Edmondson said: “We are delighted for Tekmar to be selected as the cable protection system and hang off supplier for Formosa 1 Phase 2.

“This continues Tekmar’s relationship with JDR Cables and furthers our position as the world market leader in offshore wind cable protection systems.”

The company will manufacture the products at its state of the art manufacturing facility in the North East of England.

JDR Cables projects director Paul Marsh said: “Cable protection systems are vital for protecting the subsea cables of offshore wind farm projects. We have worked with Tekmar for many years and Formosa 1 Phase 2 builds on our trusted relationship on this exciting project.”

Earlier this month, the company was selected by Ørsted to supply cable protection system for the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm with 1.4GW of capacity.

Hornsea Two is located about 89km off of Yorkshire coast, the wind farm will generate enough electricity 1.3 million homes and is set to be completed in 2022.