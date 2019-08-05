The contract is part of an ongoing framework between Ørsted and Tekmar Energy to support its Hornsea Two offshore wind farm

Image: Tekmar Cable Protection System being installed on Ørsted’s Race Bank offshore wind farm. Photo: Courtesy of Tekmar Energy Limited.

Tekmar Energy has been selected by Danish energy giant Ørsted to supply 346 cable protection system units for its 1.2GW Hornsea Two offshore wind farm to be located off the North Sea coast.

The contract is part of an ongoing framework agreement between Ørsted and Tekmar Energy. As part of the contract, Tekmar will supply its Cable Protection System (CPS) TekLink Mechanical Latch for the wind farm, which will be manufactured in North East England.

Tekmar will also supply 30 bellmouths under the contract

The company will also supply 30 bellmouths, for both the array and export cables, protecting each and every subsea cable as they enter and exit the underwater foundations. And its latest TekLink Generation 8 cable protection system for all inter-array and export cables.

Tekmar Energy managing director Russell Edmondson said: “We are delighted for Tekmar to be selected as the cable protection system and bellmouth supplier for Hornsea Two. This is one of the most significant projects in the industry to date.

“This continues Tekmar’s excellent relationship with Ørsted and is part of our 6-year framework for providing Cable Protection Systems on their future projects.”

To be located about 89km from the coast, the wind farm is expected to cover an area of more than 400km² and will be powered by 165 of Siemens Gamesa’s 8MW wind turbines. In total, the wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power 1.3 million UK homes, when completed in 2022.

Ørsted engineering procurement and construction director Patrick Harnett said: “Hornsea Two is a game-changing renewable energy project in terms of both size and cost. The North East continues to play an important role in manufacturing components for our portfolio of world-leading offshore wind farms, with hundreds of Cable Protection Systems, Transition Pieces and kilometres of array cables coming from the region.

“We are very proud to be a part of the ongoing offshore wind development in the region and we are committed to further developing a competitive UK supply chain that can support Ørsted’s projects in the UK and around the world.”

The contract is the 76th project for the company, which claims to have secured more than 75% of the global market in offshore wind cable protection.

Under the contract, Tekmar will deliver its latest TekLink Generation 8 cable protection system for all inter-array and export cables.