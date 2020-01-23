The firm has been chosen by Global Marine Group to deliver 150 TekLink Mechanical Latch cable protection systems for the project

Tekmar Energy secures constructs from 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm in Denmark. (Credit: Tekmar Energy Limited)

Tekmar Energy has been selected by Global Marine Group and JDR Cables to supply TekLink cable protection systems and cable hang-off clamps for the 600MW Kriegers Flak offshore wind farm.

Additionally, the company has secured a contract from JDR Cables to deliver 151 patented sealed hang-off clamps which are used to protect the cables at the top of the foundations.

Tekmar Energy managing director Russell Edmondson said: “We are pleased to be working with Global Marine Group and JDR Cables on DKF.

“All three companies have bases in the North East of England, so this project is a great showcase for the UK supply chain and its leading position in the delivery and installation of subsea array cable systems.”

Kriegers Flak facility is expected to supply electricity to about 600,000 homes

To be located in the waters between Denmark’s Møn region, Southern Sweden and Northern Germany, the project is expected to have a lifespan of around 25 years.

Once operational, the Kriegers Flak facility is expected to be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and will be capable of supplying electricity to approximately 600,000 homes.

Tekmar Energy is part of Tekmar Group alongside Ryder Geotechnical, AgileTek Engineering, Subsea Innovation and Pipeshield. It works to provide technology and services to the global offshore energy markets.

In August last year, the firm was selected by Danish energy giant Ørsted to supply 346 cable protection system units for its 1.2GW Hornsea Two offshore wind farm to be located off the North Sea coast.

As part of the contract, Tekmar was also responsible to supply its Cable Protection System (CPS) TekLink Mechanical Latch for the wind farm, which will be manufactured in North East England.