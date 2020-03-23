The company has delivered 136 of its TekLink Mechanical Latch cable protection systems and bellmouths for the SeaMade offshore wind farm

Tekmar Energy’s cable protection system being deployed at SeaMade. (Credit: Tekmar Energy Limited.)

Tekmar Energy has completed the supply of TekLink cable protection systems for the 487MW SeaMade offshore wind farm in Belgium.

The company secured the contract from its long-term customer Deme Offshore to supply 136 of its TekLink Mechanical Latch cable protection systems and bellmouths for application on both J-Tube and J-Tubeless inter-array cable pull-ins for the wind farm.

It delivered the systems this January from its manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, in the UK and the engineering and design verification was performed by its parent company Tekmar Group and AgileTek Engineering from their offices in London.

Tekmar Energy Director Jack Simpson said: “SeaMade is Tekmar Energy’s 8th offshore wind project in Belgium and our 80th offshore wind project worldwide.

“This project sees Tekmar Energy continuing to provide industry-leading protection solutions to the European offshore wind market whilst further strengthening our relationship with long-standing customer DEME.”

Recently, Belgian offshore services provider Deme Group had completed the installation of two offshore substations at the SeaMade offshore wind farm, located in the Belgian part of North Sea.

The two substations were installed by the service provider using its heavy lift vessel Gulliver, operated by one of its subsidiaries Scaldis.

Earlier, Deme completed the installation of export cables using its cable installation vessel Living Stone. The export cables will transmit the electricity generated from the SeaMade wind farm.

Considered to be the heart of the offshore wind farm, the substations will transform the wind power generated from each of the turbines to 225kV, which will in turn be transmitted onshore via Elia’s Modular Offshore Grid (MOG).

SeaMade offshore wind farm will be powered by Siemens Gamesa’s 8MW turbines

The wind farm is presently under construction and will integrate two wind farm sites known as Mermaid and Seastar. It will be powered by 58 of Siemens Gamesa’s 8.0-167DD 8MW wind turbines.

Turbine installation at the wind farm is expected to begin this spring.

Once completed, the wind farm will be one of the largest in Belgium, generating enough clean energy to power 485,000 households, while offsetting over 600,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.