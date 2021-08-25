Under the $500m contract, the Spanish EPC contractor will be responsible for the expansion of existing liquid products storage and loading facilities as well as import facilities for mono-ethylene glycol

Técnicas Reunidas wins EPC-3 package of the North Field expansion project. (Credit: jpenrose from Pixabay)

Qatar Petroleum (QP) has awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract pertaining to the onshore facilities associated with the North Field expansion project in Qatar to Técnicas Reunidas.

The initial value of the contract has been estimated to be over $500m.

Under the terms of the contract, Técnicas Reunidas will be responsible for the expansion of existing liquid products storage and loading facilities. The liquid products include condensate, propane, and butane.

Besides, the Spanish EPC contractor will handle the expansion of import facilities for mono-ethylene glycol within Ras Laffan Industrial City and other ancillary facilities and pipelines associated with the North Field expansion project.

The initial scope of the contract has to be executed in 41 months.

The scope of the EPC-3 package awarded to the firm includes the construction of liquid products rundown lines, lean gas pipeline, the expansion of the Ras Laffan terminal operations (RLTO) product storage and loading facilities, monoethylene glycol storage and transfer facilities expansion, and CO2 sequestration pipeline and related facilities at CO2 injection wellheads.

The company will undertake the detailed engineering work in Qatar.​

Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs and Qatar Petroleum president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said: “The award of this major EPC contract is a part of the North Field Expansion Project, which supports the further development of Qatar’s substantial natural gas resources and reinforces our position as the world’s largest LNG producer.

“The contract provides for the expansion of the existing infrastructure required to ensure the safe loading and on-time delivery of associated liquid products to our international customers.”

Qatar Petroleum stated that the new facilities will be used for handling liquid products from the four new liquefied natural gas (LNG) trains that make up the $28.7bn North Field East (NFE) project.

The LNG project is slated to begin production by the end of 2025. It will boost Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 110MTPA.

Qatar Petroleum said that the new facilities will also support two new LNG trains that make up the North Field South (NFS) project, which will further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 126MTPA.