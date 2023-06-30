OMV has awarded its first iEPCI contract in Norway, following a six-month integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study, which optimised the field layout and improved the project’s economics

Berling field is located in PL 644 area. (Credit: OMV (Norge) AS)

UK-based oil and gas company TechnipFMC has secured an integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract from OMV for its Berling gas development project.

OMV awarded its first iEPCI contract in Norway, following a six-month integrated Front End Engineering and Design (iFEED) study.

The FEED study optimised the field layout and improved the project’s economics by confirming the suitability of thermally insulated pipe-in-pipe technology for the flowline used in this tieback.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will design and install the subsea production systems, controls, pipelines, and umbilicals on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The oil and gas company is expected to begin the subsea installation in Q2 of 2024.

TechnipFMC subsea president Jonathan Landes said: “We’re proud to have OMV join the growing number of clients who are experiencing the benefits of our integrated project execution model.

“Through iFEED, we demonstrated that iEPCI provides a solution which will accelerate delivery of this development. We are excited to support OMV through its first project as operator in the North Sea.”

The Berling field is located in the production licence 644 (PL 644) area.

It is operated by OMV (Norge) AS with 30% working interest. Other license partners include Equinor Energy with 40% stake and DNO Norge with 30%.

The Berling gas field is planned to be developed as a 4-slot subsea production template tied back through a 24km pipeline to the Åsgard B processing platform for separation and treatment.

A total of three production wells will be drilled, with first gas expected in 2028, and an estimated recoverable reserve of around 45mmboe.

Equinor is responsible for executing Åsgard B topside modifications, and has awarded Aker Solutions a contract for the tie-in project in March this year.

Recently, Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy has approved the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) for the Berling gas and condensate discovery.

OMV (Norge) general manager Knut Mauseth said: “With the EPCI contract award to TechnipFMC for the Berling subsea facilities, we managed to achieve a significant milestone in one of OMV’s key natural gas development projects. The estimated volumes will substantiate our strategic goal to maintain a high, stable gas supply to Europe.”